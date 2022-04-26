ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressional candidate Nina Turner joins Civil Rights coalition demanding a name change of CSU's Cleveland Marshall College of Law by this week as the spring commencement nears...John Marshall was a former Supreme Court chief justice and a slave owner

Pictured is Ohio 11th congressional district candidate Nina Turner, a former state senator, at Cleveland State University protesting the name of the law college on April 14. Protesters say that Cleveland State University's Cleveland Marshall College of Law bears the name of a former slave owner and should be changed. Photo...

