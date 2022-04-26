ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classes to resume Wednesday in Newburgh after racist posts, threats put district on 2-hour delay

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Classes in Newburgh schools will resume as normal Wednesday after racist threats and posts put the district on a two-hour delay.

Parents sent screenshots to News 12 of some of the Snapchat posts mentioning the KKK, racial slurs, references of retaliation for bullying and language targeted at Newburgh Free Academy main and south campus and Heritage Middle School.

The screenshots also showed pictures of guns.

Acting Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit wrote a letter to parents saying the delay would "...allow for coordination with multiple agencies of local law enforcement and will provide our team time to coordinate crisis intervention supports that will be available for all students, faculty, and staff."

He added the "racially charged" nature of the threats deeply saddens the district.

City of Newburgh police say they are investigating.

