BOSTON (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker has shared new details about his plan to sell the Hynes Convention Center. Under the proposal he submitted to the legislature, the Hynes would go to the highest bidder and that money would go back to the community as affordable housing or investments in the Back Bay neighborhood. The buyer would have to promise to set aside space for meetings, recreation, and public use. Lawmakers need to approve the proposal before the convention center can go up for sale.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO