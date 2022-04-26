The astronauts’ fantastic return

A few minutes after the school bell sounded at noon on Thursday, the kindergartners from the morning classes at Ellsworth Elementary School in Ellsworth spilled out onto the sidewalk.

We were all excited to go home and watch the NASA astronauts return to planet earth after spending nearly three days on the surface of the moon doing experiments and collecting data.

When these three musketeers emerged from the two-story red brick building, we were all smiles sauntering down the walkway before descending the steps to the minister’s wife in the station wagon.

After letting my favorite pal climb in first, this dimpled lad plopped in the middle with the Cokeburg native bringing up the rear as he closed the door behind us.

As we slowly drove down the gravel road toward the the rear of the large edifice, Larry Kotchman’s eyes grew wide while glancing over at the stream which was flowing along the edge of the property.

“This is where you live,” questioned the dapper little boy as he eyeballed his host while grinning from ear to ear. “Your yard is humongous. You even have your own creek.”

“If you think that’s groovy,” noted the shaver on the opposite side of the back seat as he leaned forward with a sly grin. “Wait til ya see the house he lives in.”

As soon as the young mother pulled up to the four-story red brick structure and put the automobile into park, these classmates quickly crawled out of the back seat.

“You’ve gotta be kidding me,” commented the Cokeburg native as he stretched his neck back looking up at the immense skyscraper in front of him. “You weren’t kidding when you said Mark lived in a huge house.”

“Didn’t I tell you,” confirmed Johnny Puskarich walking around the back of the station wagon to catch up to his best-loved companions. “Wait until you see the view from the top.”

Once they walked into the church parsonage, I introduced Larry to my father before greeting Kathleen in the playpen; and then these kindergartners went into my bedroom.

After everyone was sworn to secrecy, this minister’s son pulled out the typewriter shelf on the desk in the corner before climbing on top of the large wooden table top.

While Larry’s eyes nearly popped out of his head as he grinned from ear to ear watching his chum’s acrobatics, Johnny was already halfway up on the desk to take a turn.

About that time, the rascal of Monongahela Street went flying through the air spread-eagle and landed on his stomach.

Not to be outdone, the slicked back brown-haired chap catapulted himself onto one bed before springing onto the other. Unable to control himself, he broke out into a fit of laughter before covering his mouth.

After these three musketeers took turns jumping on the beds several more times while avoiding the monsters in the crater, we moseyed out into the kitchen to see if lunch was ready yet.

“It will be just a few more minutes, boys,” explained Mom as she flipped the burgers in the skillet on the stove. “Why don’t you go out onto the porch; and I’ll let you know when it’s ready.”

When we stepped out onto the “Playground in the Sky,” Larry was amazed at the spectacular views afforded us from the giant extension of the house.

“You can see everything from up here,” remarked the Cokeburg native with his fingers wrapped around the chicken wire screen while looking through the white wood rails.

After several minutes of taking turns with the Big Wheel which I received as a Christmas gift, Mom called these band of brothers into the house for burgers and fries.

For the next thirty minutes these youngsters thoroughly enjoyed each others company as we talked up a storm while chowing down on our scrumptious food.

Once we took the last bite of our cheeseburgers and dipped the last crispy french fry in ketchup, we returned to the back porch and played for awhile longer.

When these whippersnappers ambled into the family room some time later to watch the astronaut landing, I was granted permission to pull out the couch bed; so we could get comfortable.

After the bed was prepared, these rambunctious little tykes sprawled out at the bottom end to be closer to the television set with arms crossed resting underneath our little chins.

Just minutes later, the news broadcaster’s voice came across the screen as they showed the Apollo 16 command module reentering the earth’s atmosphere.

The fire stopped shortly after the pared-down rocket ship entered the stratosphere; and the three parachutes deployed as it slowly descended into the ocean.

When the astronauts emerged from the spacecraft, we all clapped while patting one another on the back in congratulations on another successful space mission.

Once the three crew members were picked up by helicopter, the men were flown to the deck of the USS Ticonderoga where they addressed the crew and members of the media.

“All right, Marcus Welby,” announced the minister’s wife as she put her spring jacket on. “It’s time I get your friends back home before their parents wonder what happened to them.”

“Aww… man,” I complained with a protruding lower lip as the boys rolled off the bed to put on their shoes and jackets. “Just when we was having fun, too.”

“Oh, come now. It’s not that bad.” Mom chided her second born helping me with my jacket. “You boys will all be together again tomorrow morning at school.”

The trio of swashbuckling pirates huddled together and gave each other goodbye hugs before marching out the door single file. Once we walked out onto the side porch, we raised our pretend swords together and said, “All for one, and one for all.”