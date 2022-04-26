Shreveport Spring State Fair Opens Thursday

You don't need the United States Census Bureau to tell you people are leaving Shreveport. You can see yourself that the city is losing population, just drive around a bit. But if you want the US Census data, it backs it up. From 1980 through the year 2010, the city regularly hovered around 200,000 people in the population column. However the 2020 population for Shreveport dropped down to 187,593...the lowest number in a US Census for the city since 1970.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO