Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Spring State Fair Opens Thursday

By Erin McCarty
 1 day ago
Live Music (Free with gate admission) Fiesta at the Fair (Sun, May 1) Parking and Admission are FREE from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each weekday. Top 10 Rides You Will Find...

Spring Fest returning to Louisiana State Fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. – The State Fair of Louisiana is making final preparations for Spring Fest 2022 that will take place at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Opening day is this Thursday and it will run for eleven consecutive days ending May 8. The hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
See Shreveport Farmers Market Dates, SNAP Benefits Doubled Again

The dates have been released for this year's Shreveport Farmers Market and they're proud to announce they're helping families again by doubling their SNAP benefits. The Shreveport Farmers Market is set to kick off Saturday, June 4, 2022, and run through August 27, 2022, Saturdays from 7:30 am - 12:30 pm in Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. Parking and admission are both free and most vendors accept coupons from the Louisiana Farmers' Market Senior Nutrition Program, the WIC Program, and SNAP.
99.9 KTDY

Yes, Hammerhead Worms are in Louisiana and Acadiana [Video]

If you see a hammerhead worm, don't cut it in half because it regenerates and grows into two hammerhead worms doubling your nightmares. Hammerhead worms are currently bubbling up again on the internet. Texas, Missouri, Iowa, and more are all reporting about and "warning" the public about this "Invasive Species".
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Why is This Red Bird Tormenting a Judice, La. Family

For centuries, cardinals (red birds) have been synonymous with happiness, love, peace, beauty, the spirit of dead loved ones and generally the good things in life. In Louisiana, you will often hear someone say, "Oh look, a red bird. That means good luck". But for one Judice, La. family a persistent cardinal has given them no peace for over two weeks. The bird has been tormenting the family day and night.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

SWLA Easter Weekend Crawfish Price Check Update

As we celebrate our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ this weekend, we are wishing everyone a very happy Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Enjoy the fellowship of the season with family and friends. This time of the year in SWLA most households are having fish fry's. However, no Easter holiday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KNOE TV8

State Fair of Louisiana starts April 28

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The State Fair of Louisiana is currently setting up for the Spring Fair that will run April 28, - May 8 in Shreveport. Gate admission is free on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

40 Unbelievable Photos of How Much Shreveport-Bossier Has Changed

What a difference a day makes! If the old saying is true, just how big a difference does fourteen years make?. Using the incredible technology that Google Earth provides allowing us to dial the clocks back to the year 2007, we were able to highlight some amazing changes in scenery to the geography of the Shreveport and Bossier City areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

People Are Leaving Shreveport For Jobs In These 16 Metro Areas

You don't need the United States Census Bureau to tell you people are leaving Shreveport. You can see yourself that the city is losing population, just drive around a bit. But if you want the US Census data, it backs it up. From 1980 through the year 2010, the city regularly hovered around 200,000 people in the population column. However the 2020 population for Shreveport dropped down to 187,593...the lowest number in a US Census for the city since 1970.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival set for Saturday, June 4th

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Downtown Ruston. The event will last from 9 AM to 11 PM. There will be live music, more than 80 food and arts vendors, kids activities, and more. The activities will be free from 9 AM […]
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: Up For Brunch Cafe

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe has something special for today's Tasty Tuesday segment. Up For Brunch Cafe is billed as the best place for breakfast and lunch in Shreveport / Bossier City. Check it out at 1520 Texas Avenue in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
