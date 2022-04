BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox stumbled in St. Petersburg over the weekend, dropping two of three to the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays to fall to 7-9 on the young season. Now Boston gets to travel for another AL East showdown, this time to Toronto for four games against the first-place Jays. Boston will be shorthanded for this set too, as any players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to cross the Canadian border. On Monday afternoon, the Red Sox announced that Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford had been placed on the restricted list, indicating they...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO