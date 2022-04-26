ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC man confesses to killing woman who vanished in 2001, stuffing body in suitcase

By Associated Press
wpde.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina man has confessed to killing a woman in Alabama 21 years ago and hiding...

Comments / 0

