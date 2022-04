Dick’s Drive-In announced Thursday plans to open its ninth location in The Commons at Federal Way shopping center. “We are thrilled to announce our next location,” said Jasmine Donovan, president of Dick’s Drive-Ins and granddaughter of the namesake, Dick Spady. “When we searched for our first location in South King County, we loved every city and community we visited and wished we could open a location in all of them. It’s very exciting to share that we will soon be creating delicious memories in Federal Way.”

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO