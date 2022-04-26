Boys Basketball Summer Camp!

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Chris Giffin as Lawrence North High School’s boys basketball coach at its April 25 meeting. Giffin will be the second boys coach in program history. Jack Keefer announced his retirement earlier this month after 46...
Beckley – A month ago it was nearly decided that Beckley senior Olivia Ziolkowksi would be spending her next four years at Fairmont State. And then she pushed her signing back a week before postponing it indefinitely. Turns out she found an offer she liked a little better and...
This is Walker’s first head coaching job, but there’s plenty of reason to believe that she’ll run the program much like her predecessor did for over two decades: “It truly means a lot to follow in Coach Hopkins’ footsteps.”
“We know we’re not just going to walk into another state championship,” said senior goalie Cooper Randall. The reigning water polo state champions, the Hudsonville Eagles are looking for their third straight state championship.
The remainder of Conneaut Area Senior High's baseball season has been canceled after undisclosed events that took place during a recent team trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. According to athletic director John Acklin, “14 of the 19 students broke Conneaut School District policy while at Myrtle Beach over Easter...
WALKERSVILLE — As he turned around the cage in overtime, Judd Boniface slipped and fell. It was nothing new for the Middletown and Walkersville boys lacrosse players, who fell victim to the wet grass all evening on the Lions’ field. But instead of turning it over, the Knights’ Boniface kept sliding to a position just in front of Walkersville goalie Wil Muncy.
Three individuals with strong area ties will be among a group of 10 to be inducted into the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with a May 15 ceremony in Wisconsin Rapids.
The group will include:
Bob Johnson, who started as an assistant coach at Milton High School in 1983 and went on to lead the Red Hawks to the 2002 WIAA state team championship as head...
Ponte Vedra extended its run of dominance in the Battle of the Bridge rivalry, defeating Nease 20-4 Wednesday night in the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association boys lacrosse playoffs.
The Sharks (17-3), top seeded in Region 1-2A, have won every matchup against Nease (11-8) during the last decade and completed a 3-0 season sweep of the Panthers.
Moore Catholic found itself in an early seven-run hole and never recovered as it dropped a 14-6 CHSAA decision to visiting Archbishop Molloy on Wednesday in Graniteville. The regular-season encounter between the Mavericks and Stanners was a rematch of last season’s CHSAA city championship game. In that contest, Moore outslugged Molloy 11-9 en route to a post-season championship for the fourth consecutive season.
OCONOMOWOC — In just a few short weeks, the first pitch will be thrown for the home opener of the Lake Country DockHounds — the area’s very own professional team. The team’s director of marketing and communications, Lisa Kelenic, shared some background on the team with the Enterprise.
