Boys Basketball Summer Camp!

Three individuals with strong area ties will be among a group of 10 to be inducted into the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with a May 15 ceremony in Wisconsin Rapids. The group will include: Bob Johnson, who started as an assistant coach at Milton High School in 1983 and went on to lead the Red Hawks to the 2002 WIAA state team championship as head...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO