These days, there are three certainties in life: death, taxes and a special Karim Benzema moment in the Champions League. After scoring six goals in the group stage, the Real Madrid captain notched a hat-trick to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, as well as another hat-trick in the two-leg win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals, but his best may have been on display at the Etihad on Tuesday night. Though Manchester City won the semifinal, first leg 4-3, Benzema's brace -- including an remarkable "Panenka" penalty in the 82nd minute -- has given his side more than a fighting chance.

