Greene County, IA

Greene County Supervisors Adopt Final Social Host Ordinance

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, Beaver Creek Watershed Management Authority Chair Chuck Wenthold said they are looking to add 25 fields for soil health, using Cover...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State trooper, disabled by COVID-19, sues the state over unpaid wages

An Iowa state trooper is suing the state’s Department of Public Safety for allegedly refusing to pay him his salary while he’s incapacitated by COVID-19. Trooper Matthew T. Eimers of Hamilton County, who has been employed by the department for the past 21 years, is suing the agency in Polk County District Court. He alleges […] The post State trooper, disabled by COVID-19, sues the state over unpaid wages appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sand Says Finkenauer Made Inappropriate Attack on Judge

(Des Moines, IA) — State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, says U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s criticism of a district court judge who ruled against her bid to stay on the June Primary ballot was inappropriate. Finkenauer is one of three Democrats competing to run against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in November. Sand says, “that judge did his job,” and “worked all weekend…in order to give whoever was going to be the losing party a chance to appeal.” Finkenauer called the judge a Republican who made a partisan decision that made a mockery of our democracy. A few days later, the Iowa Supreme Court overruled the decision that had invalidated three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions and her name WILL be on the June Primary ballot. A spokesman for Finkenauer’s campaign has not responded to requests for comment on Sand’s statements.
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Remember Sen. Grassley's votes against Obamacare

In a column that appeared on the Journal's opinion page Wednesday, "Protecting rural health and housing," Sen. Grassley claimed to “protect individuals with pre-existing conditions,” while failing to mention he voted against Obamacare in 2010 that did that very thing, and voted in 2017 to repeal it. -- Greg Nooney, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Secret settlement reached in dispute over Iowa Judicial Branch debt collection

A lawsuit over the legality of work performed on behalf of the Iowa Judicial Branch has been settled out of court with the terms of the deal kept confidential. The result is that the public may never know whether a law firm that collected $58.6 million from Iowans through a contract with the Iowa Judicial […] The post Secret settlement reached in dispute over Iowa Judicial Branch debt collection appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

