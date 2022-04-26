ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

AAA: Gas Prices Down in Pa.; National Average Rising Again

By exploreVenango
explore venango
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.186 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.199 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.186. The...

#Gas Prices#Oil Stocks#Oil And Gas#Jefferson Co#Aaa East Central#Russian#Covid
