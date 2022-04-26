Congressional forum: 9 candidates, no incumbent, address healthcare, voter rights, helping veterans and the fate of Social Security as well as energy and inflation concerns.
For two hours Monday evening, Washington came to downtown Rome as nine of the 10 candidates for the 14th Congressional District talked jobs, voter rights, Social Security, critical national security concerns especially cyber attacks and one common target: Incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was invited but didn’t attend....hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0