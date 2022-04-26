Obituaries: Mr. Bruce Jeffrey Reddick.

Lifestyle guru Samantha Miller is a cultural phenomenon: with 3 million followers online and books topping the bestseller lists, young women hang on her every word. But when Samantha writes an essay about her sexual awakening, her teenage best friend challenges her version of events, raising questions about sexual consent and the ownership of stories. O’Neill is an incisive chronicler of contemporary social and cultural issues and Idol is a compelling, clever and beautifully crafted thriller.

