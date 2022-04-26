ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Ahead of the Headlines: Updates from the Rome City Commission. Today: Glenwood Primary’s farewell gathering; Floyd County Commission meets.

 1 day ago

Rome City Commission: Several developments that could add over 1,300 new homes, primarily along the U.S. 411 corridor between Dodd Boulevard and the Bypass were unanimously approved by Rome City Commissioners on Monday. The largest of two housing developments, called Avalon at Rome, is a mix of 1,231 townhomes and apartments....

NEWS10 ABC

Dispute between Ballston library and town over funding

The Town of Ballston Community Library Board of Trustees posted a letter on the library's website asking for help with some concerns the library has with the Ballston Town Board. The letter said the town board has not released the library’s full tax levy and reserve fund, allowed the library to update its charter, or approved the contract for a $107,000 construction grant.
BALLSTON, NY

