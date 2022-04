ESG is a key part of today’s corporate governance landscape, but who (or what) has primary responsibility at the board level to oversee environmental, social, and corporate governance matters? With investors laser-focused on ESG, boards must consider and evaluate differing ESG oversight philosophies and decide, based on the businesses they oversee and the work needed to discharge board oversight, the most sensible approach for assignment of ESG responsibilities within each board entity.

