COVID-19 continued to be one of the deadliest illnesses in the United States in 2021, and just as in 2020, the virus was the third leading cause of death, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control. But it didn't have to be thanks to the COVID-19 vaccines, and another new report estimates that around 234,000 Americans who died from the virus after June 2021 would have been saved if they had gotten vaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO