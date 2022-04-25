ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mission to help Ukrainian refugees is personal for Atlanta woman

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjwLJ_0fKM1RbT00

ATLANTA — Nicole File is all about family and where they are from.

“My great-grandfather was Ukrainian. So was his wife,” File said.

Yakov Yurchenko was an Orthodox priest. 100 years after his death, Ukrainians fight for survival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

File is doing all she can to help. She operates the Atlanta nonprofit Softer Streets. They give inflatable sleeping mats to people who are homeless.

Now, mats are being sent half a world away to refugees in Ukraine. Another local charity, the humanitarian aid group Map International, is distributing them by the hundreds.

File’s inspiration in this effort is her great-grandfather. He spent the last years of his life in a Soviet gulag in Siberia.

“His last words that he got to his wife were smuggled out on a tiny piece of paper. It was wrapped in communion bread, which was part of the portion he was given to eat, which wasn’t much. On that piece of paper was written in pencil, ‘Bless God every day. Get the children to America if you can.’ That’s why I’m an American,” Nicole said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Klymit is the camping equipment company that makes the mats. Through May 30, they are donating 5% of their online sales to the Ukrainian relief effort. You can learn more about Softer Streets here on its website.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Humanitarian Aid#Orthodox#Ukrainians#Map International#Soviet#American#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WABE

U.S. Senate investigation alleges harmful living conditions at military bases in Georgia and Texas

A U.S. Senate investigation alleges ongoing abuses in military housing at Fort Gordon in Augusta. Balfour Beatty Communities, one of the largest private providers of American military housing, already has admitted to a troubled history. Last December, the company pleaded guilty to fraud after the U.S. Department of Justice found it falsified maintenance reports.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

65 Dogs Rescued From an “Overwhelmed” Owner in Georgia – Many Will Require Medical Treatment Before New Homes Are Found

On April 23 a combined team of animal rescue workers were called-upon to rescue a total of 65 dogs from an "overwhelmed" pet owner in mid-Georgia. The team, made up of Atlanta Humane Society, along with ASPCA and Hancock Animal Friends attended the address to rescue animals ranging from puppies through to dogs over 10 years old. It was found that many will require medical treatment and behavioral training before new homes can be found for them.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
66K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy