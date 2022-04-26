ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Texas group claims they have evidence of ballot harvesting in Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppjS1_0fKM0dD600
(WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office says they are investigating claims from a Texas group that they have evidence of ballot harvesting in Georgia during the 2020 elections.

Raffensperger told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the evidence appears to be credible, but Texas group “True the Vote” won’t reveal who their source of the information was.

“They said that they had some credible information, and we looked at it, and we said it was, and so then we asked, ‘Who are these people?’ and they said, ‘We know who they are. They talked to us, but we cant tell you who they are.,’” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger says subpoenas that went out last week are meant to help find out how true those allegations really are.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

What exactly is ballot harvesting?

“The only person that can touch your absentee ballot is you, the voter, or a close family member of health caregiver. And anyone in-between would be ballot harvesting,” Raffensperger explained. “It’s illegal if anyone else that’s not a family member, yourself or a healthcare giver touches that absentee ballot.”

Winne obtained copies of four subpoenas. One was sent to Catherine Englebrecht, who says she is the founder of True the Vote, and another was sent to a man named Gregg Phillips.

The subpoenas call for Englebrecht and Phillips to sit for a deposition under oath regarding an ongoing state election board investigation.

The other two subpoenas are addressed to True the Vote and OPSEC Group, LLC, care of Phillips. Those each call for documents and records.

Those subpoenas call, in part, for “the identities of the ten hubs in Atlanta that you allege participated in a ballot harvesting scheme in Georgia” and “the identity and contact information for the bartender who came in from South Carolina to help with the alleged ballot harvesting scheme in Georgia.”

“If there were people who were paid, we need to know who they are, so we can have our investigators go ahead and interview them. We can get to the bottom of it. We will prosecute,” Raffensperger said.

Winne also obtained a copy of a letter from GBI Director Vic Reynolds dated September 2021 in which he indicated that they had identified “279 cellphones which had made multiple trips to within 100 feet of a voter drop box. Other spreadsheets and documents provided tie these cell phones through geolocation to various organizations.”

The letter goes on to say that there is a “source” that can validate ballot harvesting. “Despite repeated requests that source has not been provided to either the GBI or to the FBI,” the letter continued.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer says he received that letter from Reynolds, but said his main role was to make sure True the Vote’s information got to the right place. He also said that he reviewed it, believed it was important and helped facilitate a meeting.

Englebrecht said she does not anticipate revealing their source, but that everything the state needs is in data and video her group is prepared to provide.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 34

Anarchy Exoticsss
2d ago

lol youtube has evidence of postal workers throwing out ballots. whats that gunna do to the system. nothing. youre all too soft, me to, itll take a rise up to make any change. voting wont work anymore.

Reply(2)
12
Juanita Gammill Thompson
1d ago

Even if they prove it true nothing will happen. 2022 elections are going to be the test to see if elections are cleaned up.

Reply
13
Libby Jane
2d ago

Regardless of their "proof ". Raffensberger said Although ballot harvesting is illegal, those ballots are Legal Ballots and were processed and counted as Legal Ballots. Nuthin Burger.

Reply
5
Related
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Joins Alabama, Georgia AGs in Suing Biden Administration for Not Enforcing Immigration Law

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced this week she is bringing a multi-state action against President Joe Biden for failing to enforce federal immigration law. The attorneys general of Alabama and Georgia joined Moody in a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that the president is failing to perform the duties required by Congress by continuing to operate under unlawful immigration enforcement priorities. Under these priorities, the Biden administration is refusing to detain and deport criminals in the country illegally—directly contrary to federal law, the attorneys general insisted.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Texas Elections
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
B106

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Republican Party#Fbi#Harvesting#State#Channel 2#Wsb Tv News#True The Vote
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
thecentersquare.com

Georgia's Kemp signs into law seven law enforcement-related bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven bills he says will support law enforcement officers throughout Georgia and toughen penalties for criminals. "Every single criminal in Georgia is on notice; they will find nothing but trouble and punishment in our state," Kemp said during remarks before signing House bills 1134,1188, 1216 and 1441 and Senate bills 84, 358 and 479.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
66K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy