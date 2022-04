FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First United Methodist Church of Fort Smith is celebrating 101 years of its sanctuary after COVID-19 pushed the celebration back a year. The current sanctuary was built back in 1921. Another pandemic in 1918 pushed back the first construction of the building. Senior Pastor, Rev. Bud Reeves, said the church […]

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 34 MINUTES AGO