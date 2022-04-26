ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

By Kullyn Meffert
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT,...

KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bandidos MC Clubhouse raided in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota was part of a large-scale investigation involving the Bandidos Motorcycle Club. According to the Attorney General’s office, there were search warrants on the eastern and western parts of the state. The Bandidos sign has officially been removed from the motorcycle club’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing child. 11-year-old Jonathan Black Smith was reported missing Thursday afternoon. According to the Rapid City Police Department, numerous locations have been checked since. He was last seen Wednesday at...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City inmate back in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City say a minimum-custody state prison inmate placed on escape status on Saturday is back in custody. Phillip Richards left his work release job in Rapid City on April 23 without permission and didn’t return to his housing unit, authorities say.
RAPID CITY, SD
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KX News

Minot police release more information in death investigation

4/18/22, 6:55 p.m. According to police, the woman has been identified as Barbara Campbell. Authorities believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow sometime during the night of Wednesday, April 13 or in the morning of Thursday, April 14. Campbell was dealing with mental health challenges. 4/14/22, 1:29 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was found dead […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

Police investigating shooting death of Minot man Friday morning

Minot, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department is investigating what it is calling a homicide that occurred in Minot early Friday morning. At 12:41 a.m., police responded to a northwest Minot address for a report of an unresponsive male laying in front of a residence with blood coming from his body. After arriving, officers […]
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND TV

Bandidos clubhouse raided; prosecutors weigh death penalty in Scotland murders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A motorcycle club with members around the world is at the center of a large-scale investigation, and two of the locations where authorities were searching are in South Dakota.
SCOTLAND, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple crashes involving first responders on I-90 reported

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The interstate was a dangerous place to be for first-responders on Saturday. Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting with a crash on I-90 near New Underwood when they got rear-ended. There were no serious injuries. The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department is also...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Are You Ok?’ project gives voice to transgender kids in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the first half of 2022, bills in state legislatures targeting transgender individuals are already outpacing 2021 legislation according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The exponential growth of anti-transgender legislation over the last few years inspired one Santa Fe-based photographer to begin the Are You Ok? project to share the stories of those most impacted by the legislation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

