Kim So Yeon and the whole cast of The Penthouse: War in Lifeleft a lasting impression on the viewers throughout its three seasons. SBS TV premiered the first part of The Penthouse: War in Life which tells the story of women who do everything to protect themselves and their children. The series immediately became a hit that the network decided to drop two more seasons after the success of the first one.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO