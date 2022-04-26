ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Even If My Fridge Is Empty, I Always Have This": People Are Sharing The Underrated Kitchen Staples They Absolutely Swear By

By Hannah Loewentheil
 2 days ago

If you love to cook, there are probably a few ingredients you always have on hand that serve as your secret weapons in the kitchen. So Redditor u/solojones1138 asked, "What's something you consider a kitchen staple that other people underrate?" Here's what people said.

Of course, if you're serving guests or people with allergies, always give a heads-up on any unexpected ingredients you're cooking with.

1. "Canned whole peeled tomatoes. I always stick to the brands I trust for freshness and flavor, and I check the labels to make sure they don't add a bunch of junk to them."

u/Express-Floor-6328

2. "Instant ramen seasoning packets. Save them and use them as a flavor-booster for so many other foods. It's the trick to life-changing mashed potato gravy. I make my gravy with butter, flour, water, and a packet of beef or chicken ramen seasoning."

u/sifumokung

3. "Za'atar spice mix. I use it with olive oil as a rub for chicken, and it's amazing. It's also great mixed with yogurt as a sauce."

u/FatCatTux

4. "Truffle salt. I just use a pinch of this flavored salt when I want a dish to taste rich without reeking of truffle. It’s really delicious in gravies."

u/mehunno

5. "Anchovies. There's nothing like a Caesar salad topped with anchovies. And the savory flavor they add to pasta or pizza is out of this world. You can mash them up and dissolve them into soups, stews, and sauces, and the flavor is imperceptible but so delicious."

—u/goldstarjamie

6. "Hungarian paprika paste, the kind that comes in a foil tube. It adds an awesome fresh peppery flavor to any dish if added at the end. Or if added at the beginning of cooking, you get a savory roasted pepper flavor."

u/Bassmaster588

7. "A tube of tomato paste. Almost any dish that is lacking depth gets a squeeze. It keeps in the fridge for months and is so much better than canned tomato paste."

u/mehunno

8. "I love having a range of different vinegars, but apple cider vinegar is the one I can't live without. It's so versatile."

u/soon_zoo55

9. "Oyster sauce. Add a spoonful to your marinades, soups, or even your ramen to take it to the next level. It's especially good in spicy foods because it imparts a more complex flavor."

jazsesy

10. "Sumac. Get yourself a huge bag for, like, $15, and thank me later. It tastes lemony, salty, sweet, smoky, and earthy. Sprinkle it on toast, curry, chicken, steak, tacos, deviled eggs, even ice cream. It works on just about anything."

u/Picker-Rick

11. "Good quality canned tuna, usually packed in olive oil. Even if there's almost nothing else in my fridge, I know I can always throw a meal together as long as I have tuna fish. Recently, I've been loving Fishwife . It's the gold standard for me."

Hannah Loewentheil

12. "Nutritional yeast. A little goes a long way. I often throw a bit into my sauces and stews for a little extra umami flavor."

u/Tron_Little

13. "Jell-O Vanilla Instant Pudding powder. It's so useful for baking. I substitute half the sugar I put into boxed cookie, cake, and cupcake mix for a packet of this stuff. It keeps baked goods super soft and moist for days."

u/Life_On_the_Nickle

14. "Nutmeg, especially in cream-based sauces like béchamel. Even the smallest amount can take any rich sauce to another level."

u/ Laptraffik

15. "Buttermilk. It's an underrated ingredient you can use in marinades and dressings as well as in baked goods like breads and cakes. It just adds that extra zippiness."

u/johnstonb

16. "Dijon mustard. I use it in marinades for meat and fish and in salad dressings and sauces. I even put it in mac 'n' cheese to make the flavors pop. It's probably the most-used condiment in my fridge."

Hannah Loewentheil

17. "Capers! Fried capers in particular are an incredible topping for pasta, salad, or whatever else you're making. They're crispy and salty and so good. I love putting them on garlic bread before it goes under the broiler."

u/ToothbrushGames

18. "Soy sauce. It's one of the most useful condiments. I always add a few drops to savory dishes like bolognese. And I even use soy sauce as a substitute for salt in my eggs and omelettes."

u/CuisineExplorer

19. "Miso paste. You can use it in just about any soup or stew you're making. It adds a lot of complexity to food, and if you add it early in the cooking process, you can't even recognize the flavor of the miso."

u/TotalStatisticNoob

20. "Bacon grease. Save your bacon grease, and cook with it: Sauté onions and other vegetables in it, or use it in place of olive oil or butter when you're making anything that could use a little extra flavor boost."

Andiepandie23

21. "White pepper. It adds a subtle warmth to your dishes and still lets other ingredients shine. It's a great addition to delicate fish, mac 'n' cheese, simple vegetables, salads, etc. Oh, and it's the key to the best mashed potatoes."

u/chupacabrette

22. "Sesame seeds. They’re nutritious, and they have such a subtle flavor that they can be added to pretty much anything. I put them in every salad I make, and I sprinkle them onto any meat or vegetables I'm cooking."

u/kookykerfuffle

23. "Maple syrup. It adds a deep flavor to so many dishes that require a little sweetness. It's ideal for quick cocktails that feel fancy. I also love adding maple syrup to marinades for fatty meats. It makes them taste even more delicious."

u/Alwaysfresh9

24. "Gochujang. If you're making a savory dish that could use a spicy or umami kick, this Korean red chili paste is the answer."

u/yog_sothoth-

25. "Balsamic vinegar. I use it almost any time I'm cooking beef or mushrooms. I use just a little splash to deglaze the pan, or I cook it down into more of a sauce."

u/Titan_Uranus_69

26. "Tomato bouillon. I use it in my pasta, eggs, ramen, dressings, soup, and sauces. It works in pretty much anything savory and upgrades it."

u/_GenghisKhunt

27. "Fish sauce. A bit of fish sauce in sauces and soups adds so much depth and flavor, and you would never know it's in there. It's so underrated in western cooking, but everyone should keep a bottle on hand."

u/Swinight22

28. "Greek yogurt. I use it in place of sour cream or milk in tons of recipes. It's equally as creamy and great in dishes like curry."

u/dj_microwave

29. "Shallots. They are so versatile (use them wherever you'd normally use onions), and they keep better in my kitchen than onions do."

u/smallblackrabbit

30. "Kraft Mac 'n' Cheese packets. I use them to season other foods like popcorn. It's life-changing."

u/pm-me-souplantation

31. "Chipotle peppers in adobo. Whenever I'm making something with ground taco meat, I mix in a chopped chipotle pepper in adobo sauce from the can. It gives the meat a smoky heat that really elevates the flavor."

phillyfox

So what's an underrated staple ingredient in your kitchen that makes a huge difference in your cooking? Tell us in the comments.

