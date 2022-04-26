"Even If My Fridge Is Empty, I Always Have This": People Are Sharing The Underrated Kitchen Staples They Absolutely Swear By

A how-to on making Air Fryer Grilled Cheese. It's a new way to make a classic that is toasted up crispy with a cheesy, gooey inside!. It seems like air fryers can literally make anything - like this Air Fryer Grilled Cheese! It's a fun change up from doing it on the stovetop and it makes the bread nice and crispy without being soggy that you can sometimes get when making it on the stovetop. It takes only 3 ingredients and you have a nice crunchy sandwich with perfectly gooey melted cheese. If you are looking for new ways to make some of your old favorites (or just enjoy experimenting with your air fryer), then you have to make this Air Fryer Grilled Cheese recipe.

