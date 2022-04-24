ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shane McClanahan allows two runs in win over Red Sox on Sunday

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane McClanahan allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings on Sunday against the Red Sox. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Place Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on Restricted List

The Boston Red Sox placed pitchers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the Restricted List prior to the series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Monday, April 25th. The 2 players are not vaccinated against COVID and are prohibited from entering Canada. They will not be paid or earn service time while on the restricted list.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Red Sox in first of 4-game series

LINE: Blue Jays -135, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to open a four-game series. Toronto is 10-6 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Connor Joe hits leadoff homer in Rockies loss to Phillies on Monday

Colorado Rockies DH Connor Joe went 1-for-4 at the plate on Monday, hitting a leadoff home run along with striking out once in the Rockies' 8-2 loss to the Phillies. Joe hit yet another leadoff home run this year as he is now at four so far this season which is good for 23rd in the league. The 29 year old is batting .322 so far this season and has an OPS of 1.039 which is good for 11th in the league. Joe is having his best season and it is just his third season in the MLB, managers should expect big things of the first basemen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Nick Pivetta bounces back in start vs. Jays on Tuesday

Boston Redsox starter Nick Pivetta pitched 4.2 innings collecting six strikeouts, four walks, and two runs allowed during a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays. The veteran starter bounced back after a rough outing against the Blue Jays last week. Pivetta got tagged for seven hits and five runs across 4.2 innings. He's continued to increase his strikeouts in each start but his walk numbers are alarming. He remains a situation to monitor for the struggling Red Sox.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Raisel Iglesias tosses scoreless ninth inning Monday against Guardians

Angels closer Raisel Iglesias tossed a scoreless ninth inning Monday, striking out one and picking up the save in the Angels' 3-0 win over the Guardians. Iglesias picked up his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance for the Angels Monday, allowing just one hit while striking out seven in that span. The electric righthander carries a 1.29 earned run average and 0.29 WHIP with eight strikeouts and three save in seven appearances this season. He will provide you with modest save and strikeout totals.
CLEVELAND, OH
92.9 The Ticket

Are The Red Sox Worth Your Time? [Poll]

It's been a rough week for the Boston Red Sox. First, the team dealt with a few positive COVID cases in the clubhouse. Then, they lost manager Alex Cora for that very reason and had to set off on a 10-game road trip without the skipper. The team hasn't won...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Julio Rodriguez, Corey Seager, Ketel Marte (2022)

We have made it another week through the MLB season, and the overreactions are still in full force. There have been some great weeks and some rough weeks. This weekly column will help highlight some hot and cold players or risers and fallers for fantasy purposes. Some players are already rostered in many places, so trades may be in order, and other players may be widely available, making a potential waiver wire claim in the cards. So let’s see some of the risers and fallers for fantasy baseball Week 3 (4/18-4/24).
MLB
fantasypros.com

Injury Roundup: Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Salvador Perez (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

As we continue to progress through the season, big names find themselves on their team’s injury reports. Stay up to date with the reports on these names below. On his personal Instagram account, John Means announced that he would be undergoing Tommy John surgery after multiple MRIs on his injured left elbow. Means looks to now miss the rest of 2022 and most of 2023.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Raisel Iglesias shuts door on Guardians Tuesday night

Angels closer Raisel Iglesias struck out two in the ninth inning to the shut the door on the Guardians and picked up his fourth save of the season Tuesday night in the Angels' 4-2 win over the Guardians. Fantasy Impact:. Iglesias has seven consecutive scoreless appearances out of the bullpen...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Eddie Rosario to undergo eye procedure and will miss 8-12 weeks

Eddie Rosario will undergo a laser procedure to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye in the coming days. He's expected to miss eight-to-12 weeks following the surgery. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Fantasy Impact:. Rosario had an historically awful beginning to the year, starting 3-for-44 and committing three errors. Most...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Brusdar Graterol takes the loss to Diamondbacks on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers RP Brusdar Graterol pitched the eight inning on Tuesday, striking out one, walking one, and allowing one hit for two earned runs in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Graterol came in during the eighth inning in a tie game on Tuesday night looking...
PHOENIX, AZ
Jacob deGrom cleared to begin rehab on shoulder

New York Mets SP Jacob deGrom has been cleared to begin loading and strengthening his shoulder after the MRI and CT scan revealed "considerable healing of the stress fracture". Fantasy Impact:. deGrom has been sidelined all season thus far but seems to have made a big step forward in his...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Melvin Gordon to re-sign with Broncos

Free agent RB Melvin Gordon has agreed to terms on a new deal with the Denver Broncos. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Gordon has been contemplating where he wants to sign over the last couple of months, but he will ultimately opt to re-sign with Denver. The veteran back was effective for the team last year, logging over 1,000 total yards and ten touchdowns in his seventh season. This is bad news for the fantasy value of Javonte Williams, who many hoped would take the reigns in the backfield as the bellcow back.
DENVER, CO

