MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a must-win game six Friday night in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Grizzlies lead the series 3-2 and the Wolves are looking for a win to force a game seven. With so much pressure riding on Friday’s game many players in the league are turning to their faith to stay grounded. Most teams in the NBA have a team chaplain who lead chapel 15 minutes before each game where both teams are invited. The Wolves have two chaplains: Matt Moberg and Chris Thibodeau. They take turns leading chapel...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 35 MINUTES AGO