Skidmore, Leland Cyrus

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Some butter lovers simply have given up their preference for it over margarine to lose weight. Today, they can have their slim figure and eat their butter, too, thanks to local developer, Robert Fackrell, for whipping up a butter that contains 50 percent less fat and 45 percent less calories than regular butter or margarine. It doesn’t even have all the gelatins, chemical additives, margarine, gums or fillers that are in other low-fat butters. Fackrell, CEO at Creamery Hollow, USA, has been working on this project for four and a half years.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO