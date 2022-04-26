ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skidmore, Leland Cyrus

Cover picture for the articleLeland Cyrus Skidmore (Lee), 83, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 in Logan Utah. Lee was born March 25th, 1939 in Richmond Utah to Helen Timmins Skidmore and Cyrus Randolph Skidmore. Lee was one of four children including his twin brother Lyndon (Lynn) Skidmore who had...

Developing Town: Cooperation between pioneer churches, schools

Editorial Note: Part 269 of a series of further developments in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Idaho Enterprise,1879-1884; Cache Valley News, 1909; Preston News, 1912-1913; Franklin County Citizen, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; The History of A Valley, Editor Joel E. Ricks; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.
Bronson, Richard "Dick"

Bronson Richard "Dick" Bronson 72 Hyrum passed away April 23, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Hyrum Cemetery, with a viewing prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S. 100 E. Logan. Visit www.whitepinefunerals.com for the full obituary.
InTech, Ridgeline, Mountain Crest finish high in Utah school rankings

InTech Collegiate Academy in Logan was selected Utah’s second best high school in an annual ranking of top schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. The North Logan charter school has been ranked in the magazine’s top 10 for Utah nine times in the last 11 years. InTech’s 2022 ranking is also among the top 5% of schools nationally.
Rural Route News - April 27, 2022

LDS mission call #3 has arrived for the Oxford Ward. Congratulations to Max Mumford, son of Duke and Katie. He has been called to serve in the Oregon Eugene mission to leave home during July. Now this next missionary isn’t in the Oxford Ward, but she is our granddaughter who lives in Grace and The Preston Citizen has readers up there. Congratulations to Amber Mansfield, daughter of Shane and Daralyn, who will be leaving in August to serve in the California Ventura Mission. We miss her already!
Community Calendar — April 27, 2022

BRHS Theater presents ‘Charlie Brown’Bear River Theater presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” based on the popular comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles Schulz. Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, April 28-30 at 6 p.m., with a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Out of Our Past - April 27, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Some butter lovers simply have given up their preference for it over margarine to lose weight. Today, they can have their slim figure and eat their butter, too, thanks to local developer, Robert Fackrell, for whipping up a butter that contains 50 percent less fat and 45 percent less calories than regular butter or margarine. It doesn’t even have all the gelatins, chemical additives, margarine, gums or fillers that are in other low-fat butters. Fackrell, CEO at Creamery Hollow, USA, has been working on this project for four and a half years.
