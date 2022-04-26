Dave Rubin & Why The Fight Against Wokeism Is Not Hopeless

Elon Musk made headlines this week when it was announced he struck a deal with Twitter to buy the company for roughly $44 billion. While many are celebrating the acquisition as a win for free speech, others are concerned that Musk’s ownership of the platform could lead to an increase of hate speech and misinformation in a realm that’s difficult to regulate. Howard Kurtz, host of Media Buzz on the FOX News Channel and the Media Buzz Meter podcast, joins the Rundown to discuss what Musk’s purchase of Twitter could mean for the future of the platform, Musk’s reputation regarding free speech, and how the Left wants Big Tech to be held accountable.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO