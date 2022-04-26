Bronson, Richard "Dick"

Leland Cyrus Skidmore (Lee), 83, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 in Logan Utah. Lee was born March 25th, 1939 in Richmond Utah to Helen Timmins Skidmore and Cyrus Randolph Skidmore. Lee was one of four children including his twin brother Lyndon (Lynn) Skidmore who had passed away just 5 months earlier. Lee had two older brothers, William (Bill) Skidmore(age 93), and Richard (Dick) Skidmore(deceased). On September 27, 1963, Lee married Carol Nuttall in the Logan Utah Temple. They were inseparable for 59 years. Lee and Carol had 3 children, Vaunda Lue, Tracy Leland, and Ruth Ellen Pearl. Lee is survived by his wife, Carol Nuttall Skidmore along with 2 children, Vaunda Lue Skidmore and Ruth Ellen Pearl(Tim Pearl). Lee was blessed with five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Pearl Young(Jason Young) of Twin Falls Idaho, Jaxon Pearl(Sunny Pearl) of Twin Falls Idaho, Cayson Pearl(Addison Pearl) of Eagle Mountain Utah, Jazmin Pearl of Garland Utah, and MacKenzie Skidmore. He was also blessed with five great grandchildren, Annevieve Pearl, Charles Young, Daisy Pearl, Clementine Young, and Indy Pearl. Lee worked for Clearfield Cheese and Schreiber's Cheese for many years, and several other jobs in his earlier years. Lee was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Lee served a mission in the Central States mission in 19???. He also faithfully served in many callings including Home Teacher, Scout Leader, 70's group leader, and Branch President of the Sunshine Terrace Branch. Both Lee and Carol had the opportunity to serve 2 service missions. One at The Distribution Center, and one at the Bishops Store House in Logan Utah. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center Street, Logan Utah. Funeral will be held at the church located at 125 West 600 North, Logan Utah at 11:00am. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30am. Dedication of Grave and burial will be at the Logan City Cemetery directly after the funeral service. The funeral service will be available to watch online at www.allenmortuaries.com.

