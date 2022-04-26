ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo Approaching Major Landmarks - Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

Cover picture for the articleAfter dismantling Watford on Saturday afternoon with a 5-1 victory, Manchester City will not be short of confidence ahead of their upcoming first-leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. Unlike the other side from the Spanish capital that sat back for the large majority of the tie...

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis

A look at what is happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The semifinals begin with the master of European soccer visiting an upstart. Real Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while Manchester City has reached the final only once — last year, when it lost to Chelsea. When it comes to heritage in the competition, the gap between the teams is sizeable but City is starting to look at home at Europe’s top table and is bidding to eliminate Real in the knockout stage for the second time in three seasons. In 2020, City won both home and away in the last 16. Real was also ousted by an English team, Chelsea, in last season’s semifinals but is a tougher proposition a year on with striker Karim Benzema in the form of his life, having scored hat tricks in the last 16 and quarterfinals. Real’s route to the semis has been challenging, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and now meeting the English Premier League champion and current leader. With Liverpool a potential opponent in the final, the path could hardly have been tougher. City will start the slight favorite but has a big issue at right back, with Joao Cancelo suspended and both Kyle Walker and John Stones injured. Real should also be fresher, having been inactive over a weekend that was reserved for the Copa del Rey final.
The Independent

Karim Benzema explains Panenka penalty decision against Manchester City

Karim Benzema has explained that his remarkable ‘Panenka’ penalty to keep Real Madrid alive in their Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City was all down to “mental confidence”. With Real Madrid trailing 4-2 at the Etihad, Benzema stepped up to the spot after Aymeric Laporte conceded a penalty for handball late on and duly chipped Ederson with a dinked kick down the middle of the goal. The penalty was Benzema’s second goal of the game and his ninth Champions League goal in five knockout games and means Real Madrid will only trail by one goal ahead of next week’s...
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid score: Live updates from Champions League semifinal as two powerhouses clash

The UEFA Champions League semifinal round kicked off with a clash of the titans between Manchester City and Real Madrid. Manchester City came out on fire in the early stages of the match on CBS and Paramount+, scoring twice in the opening 11 minutes before Real's Karim Benzema pulled one back. Can the Spanish side complete the comeback and chase their opponents down?
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: How to watch, team news, odds

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be an incredible UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday (kick off, 3pm ET) as Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti lock horns at the Etihad Stadium. City have swept by Sporting Lisbon and battled past Atletico Madrid so far in the knockout round,...
Daily Mail

'Nothing comes close to the beautiful game': Fans on social media go wild after Manchester City and Real Madrid play out pulsating Champions League semi-final first leg

Fans on social media have praised Manchester City and Real Madrid for playing out one of the most exciting Champions League semi-final first legs in recent memory. England's league leaders twice led the Spanish runaway leaders by a two-goal margin on a pulsating night in Manchester but were pegged back to ensure the tie was finely poised ahead of next week's return leg in the Spanish capital.
Daily Mail

Alan Shearer claims Pep Guardiola won't feel 'complete' if he fails to win the Champions League with Man City... but Joleon Lescott insists Spaniard's legacy won't be tainted if he doesn't conquer Europe while at the Etihad

Alan Shearer insists Pep Guardiola will feel like he's not done what he's promised if he fails to win the Champions League at Man City – but Joleon Lescott believes the Spaniard has set the standard and has nothing more to prove at the Etihad. Guardiola is looking to...
BBC

Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus; Moise Kean scores late winner

A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a comeback win at Sassuolo in Serie A and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot. The win moved fourth-placed Juve one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of Roma in fifth. Sassuolo took the lead when...
Daily Mail

Manchester City win SEVEN-goal thriller against Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final... with Karim Benzema's audacious Panenka leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of second leg

In a quite wonderful game of almost perpetual, furious, motion, for one split second Real Madrid stopped. And in that brief moment, Bernardo Silva gave Manchester City the slender advantage they deserved, and that may yet steer their progress to a second Champions League final. Madrid will throw plenty at...
