The New York Mets have had some bullpen issues early in the year as their top relievers haven’t always been reliable. The depth of the unit has also been leaky as Trevor Williams, Sean Reid-Foley and Joely Rodriguez have battled through struggles in the early going. The good news for the Mets is that they do have a couple of intriguing relief pitching prospects in the minor leagues that could help improve the unit throughout the season. One such man is Colin Holderman, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO