Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
A Powerball ticket purchased in Michigan in May 2021 and worth $1 million is set to expire in about two weeks. Last month in Maryland, no one came forward by the deadline to claim a $10 million prize. There have been larger amounts that have gone unclaimed in both Powerball...
ONE lucky winner could win big on Monday thanks to the huge Powerball jackpot up for grabs. Monday's Powerball game has an estimated jackpot of $421million and a cash value of $252.1million on the line if someone wins the prize. The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball lottery were 10, 39,...
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed to $325 million for tomorrow night's drawing. The one-time cash payout would be $201 million. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were: 14-16-41-63-68, Powerball: 26. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim...
POWERBALL® is capping off its 30th anniversary week on a high note! The jackpot for the Saturday, April 23 drawing has reached an estimated $400 million ($240.8 million cash value). This week marks Powerball’s 30th anniversary. Ticket sales began on April 19, 1992, for the game’s first drawing held...
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (April 20, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £5million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
