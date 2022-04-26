ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toews helps Blackhawks defeat Flyers

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at United Center on Monday. Alex DeBrincat also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves for the Blackhawks (27-42-11), who had lost two straight and four of...

