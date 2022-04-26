Toews helps Blackhawks defeat Flyers

Kids can participate this summer in Marlton, N.J., Maple Shade, N.J., Monroe Township, N.J., Gloucester Township, N.J., and Northeast Philadelphia. As part of the team's efforts to introduce young boys and girls throughout the region to the sport of hockey, the Philadelphia Flyers are excited to announce the return of the Flyers 'Learn to Play' Ball Hockey program this summer for kids ages 3-9. The Flyers 'Learn to Play' program, which traditionally introduces young athletes to ice hockey, expanded to the outdoors last year with the addition of its ball hockey program in order to make the game even more accessible, convenient, and affordable for parents and young athletes on outdoor courts throughout the tri-state area.

