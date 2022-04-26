ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, PA

What Is The Machine Being Used In South Sacramento Hostage Situation?

WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe device is called a Rook tactical tractor....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Rook
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Over a Dozen L.A. Gangs Are Targeting and Robbing the Rich and Famous, Police Say

The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy