Entrepreneurs are flawed animals. There's got to be something wrong with anyone who willfully jumps at the chance to make less money to work harder with no recognition. But in all seriousness, even us entrepreneurs who are most comfortable in the skin we've chosen know that we're playing a role that often requires us to be really good at a lot of different things, all the time. To me, that's a challenge and even a joy - waking up on any given day and not knowing if I'm going to have to be a salesperson or a marketer or a coder or the boss that day. Or all of them.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO