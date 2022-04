The card for the April 29 episode of AEW Rampage has been revealed. First, Samoa Joe will defend his ROH World Television Championship against Trent Beretta. Also, qualifying for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will continue as Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland do battle. Furthermore, Keith Lee is set for action as he takes on Colten Gunn, and Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan will team up for a Trio Match versus Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Finally, HOOK and Danhausen will have a face-to-face confrontation after weeks of unsuccessful curses and bags of wasted chips.

