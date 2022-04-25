Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. diplomatic post in Ukraine means developed relationships, better communication, more demands

“Amoral leaders have a way of revealing the character of those around them,” former FBI head James Comey wrote of his experience of working for former president Donald Trump. Comey might have had an indirect role in Trump winning the White House when he revealed he was reopening an investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server just before the 2016 presidential election. Yet between Trump’s inauguration and Trump firing him in May 2017, Comey saw firsthand how Trump could corrupt those in his employ, making them "co-conspirators," as he put it, in his attempts to erode American democracy.

