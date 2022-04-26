ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors aim to secure series victory over the Nuggets

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -8.5; over/under is 225.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Denver Nuggets in game five. The Nuggets won the last matchup 126-121 on April 24 led by 37 points from Nikola Jokic, while Stephen Curry scored 33 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors are 33-19 in conference play. Golden State is second in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from downtown, led by Andrew Wiggins shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are 29-23 in Western Conference play. Denver is 8-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 119.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NBA
Community Policy