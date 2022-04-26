ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Parents drop lawsuit against Fulton County Schools over masks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
School masks

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents suing the Fulton County Schools over its mask mandate have dropped the suit.

In September the parents sued, saying forced mask-wearing harmed children’s physical and mental health.

Lawyers for those behind the lawsuit cited the recent law giving parents the right to opt their children out of mandates for five years.

“In light of the new law passed by the General Assembly, we have resolved the case,” lawyer Ray S. Smith said. “We are grateful for the legislature’s attention to the importance of parental choice on this very important issue.”

