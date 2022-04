The Pittsburgh Pirates had a game on Saturday they would like to forget in Major League Baseball action. At Wrigley Field in Chicago, the Pirates lost 21-0 to the Chicago Cubs in a National League Central Division battle. Interestingly, it was their biggest blowout loss in the history of their franchise. Prior to Saturday, the biggest loss in Pirates history came on April 22, 2010 in a 20-0 Pirates loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO