Kanye West sings that his family is in danger when he’s not home in Pusha T’s new song

By Jovita Trujillo
 1 day ago

Ye is continuing to use his music to share his real feelings with the world. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is featured in Pusha T’s new song called “Dreamin of the Past” where he said his “family’s in danger” when he’s not home. The lyrics seem to be referencing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger” he raps. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFtVg_0fKKeV8f00 @kimkardashian

The apparent dig comes after reports that West was leaving the spotlight to “get better.” After the rapper was banned from the Grammys, suspended from Instagram, and dropped as a headliner for the Coachella music video, a source told Page Six he told Kim he was going way. “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” the Kardashian family insider told the outlet. Kanye “wants to get help,” the source said.

Ye has made his feelings known when it comes to his kids being around Kim’s boyfriend , who has “slowly” been meeting their children. “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Kanye captioned a photo showing text messages the SNL star sent him in February.

It’s not the only new release where he raps about the kids. On “Rock N Roll,” a collaboration featuring Pusha T and Kid Cudi , West sings, “I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight.”

It’s unclear when the songs were recorded, but Kid Cudi has made it clear he is no longer cool with the rapper after a fallout over Kim’s new boyfriend . “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” he wrote on Twitter. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats, my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott,” the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper continued.

Ye made his disdain for Cudi known in February during an Instagram rant over his long time friendship with Davidson. The rapper revealed Cudi would not be featured on his album Donda 2. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Ye wrote. He tagged both Cudi and his ex-wife, in the since-deleted post, per Billboard.

Cudi responded to Ye in the comments, “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

Ye continued the back and forth in another since deleted post. “THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC,“ he wrote.

Comments / 0

Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reveals for How Long She Didn't Speak to Kanye West After Divorce

Kim Kardashian did not talk to her ex-husband Ye for about 8 months after they decided to get divorced, she claims. Kardashian gave a new tell-all interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast on Tuesday, where she opened up about her separation from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. She said that when they filed for divorce in February of 2021, they also took some time off from communicating.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Decoding The Dopest Lyrics From Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Spring has sprung and more music is thawing out for listeners to enjoy and be enthused about. When it comes to the rapper’s fourth studio effort, the Virginia native has gone from teasing it from his cushy pads to delivering a hype train of summer tour announcements, a bicoastal listening party, and a new, incendiary single featuring Jay-Z.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Here Are The Production Credits For Pusha T’s New Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Pusha T has finally released his highly anticipated new album It’s Almost Dry Tonight featuring 12 songs. The album has guest appearances from Jay-Z, Pharrell, Kanye West, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert and more, and serves as the follow up to his critically acclaimed 2018 album Daytona. On the new album, he has kept the production pretty tight with Kanye and Pharrell handling almost 50% each of it.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Raps His Kids Are 'In Danger' Without Him Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Battle — See The Lyrics!

Singing it out. Kanye West appears to be using his music as therapy in his latest songs. He was recently featured in two tracks where he raps about everything from his strained relationship with estranged ex Kim Kardashian to how he believes his family is "in danger." West — who legally changed his name to Ye — collaborated with rapper Pusha T on new songs, "Rock N Roll" and "Dreamin Of The Past"."I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight," he says in one verse in "Rock N Roll", allegedly referencing his rocky relationship with the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Kid Cudi Says Upcoming Pusha-T Collab With Kanye West Is ‘Last Song’ Fans Will Hear Him on With Ye

With Pusha-T’s new album It’s Almost Dry now confirmed for a Friday release, fans have been taking a closer look at the speculation surrounding the final tracklist. While an official tracklist directly from Push hasn’t yet arrived, fans have already been made aware of a song featuring both Kid Cudi and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. On Tuesday, Cudi addressed the track in question, revealing it was actually completed “a year ago” and will stand as the “last song” fans will ever hear featuring both Kids See Ghosts collaborators.
MUSIC
