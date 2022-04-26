ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk buys Twitter: Joe Jonas, Ice Cube, and more celebrity reactions

By Jovita Trujillo
 1 day ago

Elon Musk has made his dreams of owning Twitter come true after reaching a deal to buy the website for what’s been reported as $44 billion. The Tesla CEO shared his excitement in a press release on Monday. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said.

The billionaire went on to explain some of the changes he plans to make to make Twitter “better.” “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans,” he said. “Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.” Since the announcement, Musk’s purchase has been trending on Twitter, and celebrities have been sharing their feelings about the multi-billion dollar deal. Check out what celebs like Ice T and Joe Jonas had to see below:


Lynn Peckham
17h ago

You go Elon! I never went on Twitter but will have to get on now. I like Elon!!

