ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

2022 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Now on Sale

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkLLZ_0fKKVj9O00
Jude Walker

Tickets for the 2022 Acadiana St Jude Dream Home are officially now on sale.

You can reserve your $100 ticket by calling (800) 724-1918 or online at DreamHome.org. Remember though, there are a limited number of tickets that will be sold and they will sell out.

When you reserve your ticket today, you will also be eligible to win one of many other prizes including the following:

  • Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store
  • Early Bird Prize: 2022 Mazda 3 Sedan, donated by Acadiana Mazda and Dream Day Foundation
  • Bonus Prize: $10,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial

This year’s Dream Home was once again built by the wonderful folks at McLain Companies and is located in Sabal Palms in Broussard. The value of the home is approximately $700,000.

The traditional southern home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths under a total of 3,100 square feet of living area. It boasts a luxurious primary suite with spa-like quality along with an outdoor living and dining oasis. As always, the home is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen with the latest Bosch appliances.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

This is the 27th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Acadiana. The Acadiana community has generously raised over $29 million for the kids of St. Jude.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food -- so they can focus on helping their child live.

WHEN IS THE HOME BEING GIVEN AWAY?

The drawing for the 2022 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home, along with the many other great prizes, will take place on Wednesday, June 29 during the evening newscasts on KATC-TV 3.

10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Acadiana

Here are the priciest homes currently on the market in the Acadiana area.

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

International Guests Resort to Begging for Tickets & Park Pass Reservations in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot

International guests have resorted to begging for tickets and park pass reservations outside the Magic Kingdom after being turned away. One couple, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported having traveled to Orlando from Switzerland. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broussard, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Broussard, LA
99.9 KTDY

Boot Brew Festival This Saturday in Eunice

Last Sunday South Louisiana celebrated Easter. The arrival of Easter means the end of the Lenten Season and for a lot of people in South Louisiana that change in the calendar has affected the way they consume beer. Okay, for a lot of folks, giving up drinking alcohol for Lent is a thing. Now that the Lenten obligation is over who wouldn't want to celebrate our blessing with some different and unique homebrewed beers.
EUNICE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Home#American Express#The Ups Store#Acadiana Mazda#Dream Day#Assurance Financial#Mclain Companies
WDW News Today

Annual Passholder Exclusive Entrance, Dining Locations, Hotel Discounts, and More Coming to Universal Orlando Resort

Get ready, UOAPs! New spring benefits are on the horizon. Universal Orlando Resort announced today that Annual Passholders will soon have more exclusive perks. A full announcement with details is forthcoming, but an exclusive entrance, hotel discounts, and AP dining locations were listed. Some of these are recurring perks, as we’ve seen the exclusive entrances and dining locations before.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette’s Favorite BBQ Restaurants

When I think of tasty BBQ my mind immediately goes to my dad's famous BBQ recipe. However, there are times when I crave BBQ and he doesn't have the time to make any. I have thought about where the best places in Lafayette are to get a good plate of BBQ and I honestly was having a hard time coming up with places.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

New Restaurant Set to Open in the Old Zuhause Location in Lafayette

There is a new restaurant coming to the Lafayette area. Lucky’s Fire & Smoke will open up in the former Zuhause Bakery & Coffee location next month. This new restaurant is based around Wagyu beef, an expensive cut of meat that is desired for its fat content and served aged and smoked. This restaurant will offer diners a fine dining experience along with a reserved table where a chef will prepare food in front of its customers.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

ALDI to Open New Iberia Store on May 5

ALDI will be opening its second Acadiana location on May 5 at 9:00 am when the New Iberia store will open its doors. This will be the second ALDI store to open in Louisiana after the company opened its first one on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette back in February. The...
NEW IBERIA, LA
99.9 KTDY

New PJ’s Location Set for Johnston Street

It is no secret that I love coffee. So when I hear of another coffee place opening up in Lafayette I get really excited. This time PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening another storefront on Johnston Street. This new location will be in the former Voodoo Daiquiri drive-thru located at 4480 Johnston Street near the Camellia Boulevard intersection.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy