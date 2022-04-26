ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No adverse booster shot events found in LTC residents; vaccines potent against omicron, studies reveal

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA study across 239 Genesis HealthCare nursing homes has found no evidence of adverse reactions to COVID-19 booster shots among residents. The news arrives alongside results from two new studies showing current booster efficacy against the omicron variant. Investigators from Brown University and Genesis compared rates of adverse events...

www.mcknights.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
INDUSTRY
contagionlive.com

Longer Intervals Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Leads to Higher Antibody Levels

One study, presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), found waiting longer in between the first and second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses boosted immune response 9-fold. The current mRNA vaccines approved in the US, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, both require 2 doses for a primary vaccination series....
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Ltc#Cohort Study#Covid#Genesis Healthcare#Brown University
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19’s Severe Impacts on the Brain – Even in People That Did Not Experience Serious Respiratory Symptoms

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion, and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection. Now, researchers at Tulane University have shown in detail how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicineNet.com

Does the Moderna Vaccine Best the Pfizer Shot?

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may have some slight advantages over the Pfizer shot, new research suggests. For the study, researchers tracked antibody levels in 234 people for 10 months after they received either the two-dose Pfizer (114 people) or Moderna (114 people) mRNA vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (6 people) shot, which uses a different mechanism to protect against infection.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

COVID-19 can lead to serious kidney damage, scientists warn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Kidney problems could become yet another long COVID symptom patients experience weeks after their infection. New research finds people with long COVID have an increased risk of developing kidney damage and kidney failure. The National Kidney Foundation estimates that 90 percent of people with dysfunctional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Two DNA vaccines protect against severe disease and pathology due to SARS-CoV-2 in Syrian hamsters

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is an ongoing threat to global health, and wide-scale vaccination is an efficient method to reduce morbidity and mortality. We designed and evaluated two DNA plasmid vaccines, based on the pIDV-II system, expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike gene, with or without an immunogenic peptide, in mice, and in a Syrian hamster model of infection. Both vaccines demonstrated robust immunogenicity in BALB/c and C57BL/6 mice. Additionally, the shedding of infectious virus and the viral burden in the lungs was reduced in immunized hamsters. Moreover, high-titers of neutralizing antibodies with activity against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants were generated in immunized animals. Vaccination also protected animals from weight loss during infection. Additionally, both vaccines were effective at reducing both pulmonary and extrapulmonary pathology in vaccinated animals. These data show the potential of a DNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 and suggest further investigation in large animal and human studies could be pursued.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Patient-reported outcomes and wearable data predict postop adverse events

Postoperative monitoring of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and a wearable device is feasible and showed moderate ability to discriminate between the days the patients experienced postoperative adverse events and those they did not, according to a study published online April 15 in JCO Clinical Cancer Informatics. Emma L. Barber, M.D., from...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy