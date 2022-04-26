Legals for April, 26 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The GNA Meadow timber sale is located within sections 17 & 20 of T35N - R26W, sections 4, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 23, 24, & 25 of T34N - R26W, and sections 1, 11, 12, 13, 14, & 23 of T34N -R27W, on the Kootenai National Forest. Approximately 28,569 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on May 18th at 2:00 pm. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Forestry Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid opening to ensure that your bid has been received. Bids must be accompanied by a deposit of $31,747.00 representing 5% of the minimum bid value of the sale in cashier's check, certified check, bank money order or bank draft to be applied to the first sale invoice for the successful bidder. Bid bonds will be accepted and, for the successful bidder, will be closed upon execution of the Timber Sale Contract and Timber Sale Bond. The sale will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder. If the successful bidder is unable to execute the contract within 30 calendar days from the date the sale is awarded, the bid deposit will be retained by the Department as liquidated damages. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Prospective bidders can obtain the sale prospectus, sale contract and bid forms from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Forestry Division, in Missoula (406-542-4300). the Northwest Land Office in Kalispell (406-751-2240), the Libby Unit Office located in Libby (406-293-2711). Visit our website at for upcoming sales and bid results. https://gna-mtdnrc.hub.arcgis.com/pages/currently-advertised-timber-sales Published In The Western News April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2022. MNAXLP

C. Mark Hash Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP Attorneys at Law 136 1st Ave. W. P. O. Box 1178 Kalispell, MT 59903-1178 (406) 755-6919 cmhash@hashlaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF GEORGE W. WEST, Deceased Cause No. DP-22-46 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Sue C. West, the Personal Representative, by certified mail, return receipt requested, c/o Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP, Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 1178, Kalispell, Montana 59903-1178, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. DATED this 5th day of April, 2022 s/ Sue C. West Personal Representative Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP By s/ C Mark Hash Published In The Western News Aprtil 12, 19 & 26, 2022. MNAXLP

MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LINCOLN COUNTY In Re The Stepparent Adoption of: MADISON SCHWITZKE-HILL, Minor Child Rodney Nelson, Petitioner Cause No DA-22-02 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION THE STATEMENT OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE NATURAL FATHER: YOU, THE NATURAL FATHER OF MADISON SCHWITZKE-HILL ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Petition to Terminate parental Rights in this action which is filed in the office of the Clerk of the above-named Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your answer and serve a copy of your answer upon the Petitioner within twenty-one days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Petition. FILE ORIGINAL RESPONSE WITH THE CLERK OF COURT AT: Clerk of District Court 512 California Avenue Libby, Montana 59923 Dated this 9th day of March, 2022. TRICIA BROOKS Clerk of the District Court By: Michelle Freese Deputy Clerk Published In The Western News April 19. 26 & May 3, 2022. MNAXLP

MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LINCOLN COUNTY In Re The Stepparent Adoption of: WYATT SCHWITZKE-HILL, Minor Child Rodney Nelson, Petitioner Cause No DA-22-02 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION THE STATEMENT OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE NATURAL FATHER: YOU, THE NATURAL FATHER OF WYATT SCHWITZKE-HILL ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Petition to Terminate parental Rights in this action which is filed in the office of the Clerk of the above-named Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your answer and serve a copy of your answer upon the Petitioner within twenty-one days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Petition. FILE ORIGINAL RESPONSE WITH THE CLERK OF COURT AT: Clerk of District Court 512 California Avenue Libby, Montana 59923 Dated this 9th day of March, 2022. TRICIA BROOKS Clerk of the District Court By: Michelle Freese Deputy Clerk Published In The Western News April 19. 26 & May 3, 2022. MNAXLP

Legal Notice Notice of intent to sell contents of storage units as listed below on April 30, 2022 at 9am, for past due rents owed to Westgate Mini Storage. Unit B17 Unit B21 Unite F28 Published In The Western News April 19 & 26, 2022. MNAXLP

Legal Notice Notice of intent to sell contents of storage units as listed below on April 30, 2022 at 10am, for past due rents owed to Starlite Storage, LLC, PO Box 327, Libby: Unit A19 Unit B46 & B47 Unit B50 Unit C73 Unit C76 Published In The Western News April 19 & 26, 2022. MNAXLP

Thomas J. Stusek STUSEK LAW FIRM, PC 2101 Durston Road, Ste3 Bozeman, MT 59718 (406) 551-2700 Attornery For Personal Representative MONTANA FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY Honorable Judge Mike Menahan IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ADOLPH L. SOLVIE, Decedent Cause No. DP-2022-75 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Carl Solvie has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, or such claims will be forever barred by MCA Section 72-3-801. Claims must be either mailed, certified return receipt requested, to the Estate of Adolph L. Solvie, c/o Thomas J Stusek, Attorney for Personal Representative, at 2101 Durston Road, Ste. 3, Bozeman, Montana 59718, or be filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. DATED this 13 day of April, 2022. By: s/Thomas J. Stusek Attorney for Personal Representative Published In The Western News April 19, 26 & May 3, 2022. MNAXLP

