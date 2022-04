[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Sanditon.]The second season of Sanditon, which airs in the U.S. on Masterpiece on PBS, brought several gasp-worthy moments, especially when it came to romance and Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). While one potential suitor proved to be less than he’d built himself up to be, the other was too afraid to voice his true feelings, but thankfully there will be a third season for it to get sorted.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO