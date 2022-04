This Wednesday the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds are back on the field for Game 2 of their three-game series at the Great American Ball Park. The Reds entered this series with the worst record in the MLB at just 3-13. While they did manage to break an 11-game losing streak their last time out against the Cardinals. The fact is that there was an 11-game losing streak to break in the first place. This team is awful, and they aren’t getting better anytime soon.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO