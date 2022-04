Had I written this article as a long-term preview during the preseason, I would have found 100 reasons to bet on the White Sox to beat the Angels. However, things have gone so very wrong for the White Sox out of the gate. This team was supposed to run away with the AL Central for the second year in a row. Instead, they just broke an eight-game losing streak on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals. Chicago has a losing record and looks nothing like the team I expected them to be.

