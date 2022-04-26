ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Spring State Fair Opens Thursday

By Erin McCarty
 1 day ago
Live Music (Free with gate admission) Fiesta at the Fair (Sun, May 1) Parking and Admission are FREE from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each weekday. Top 10 Rides You Will Find...

