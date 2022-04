Click here to read the full article. Covid test positivity in California is up 47.6% in the past week, according to the California State data dashboard. One week ago, the 7-day daily test positivity rate was 2.1%. Today, it sits at 3.1%. That’s quite a jump for a metric that is averaged over seven days to account for daily fluctuations in data reporting and testing. The rise comes as a new version of Omicron, a subvariant of BA.2 called BA.2.12.2 is making inroads in the region and across the country. The sublineage is thought to have a 23%–27% growth advantage over...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO