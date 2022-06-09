ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Women's Euro 2022: Every new kit launched for the tournament

By Jamie Spencer & Ali Rampling
90min
90min
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Euro 2022 is set...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Euro 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

621
Followers
5K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy